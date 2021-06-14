Charlton Athletic have made a bid to sign Jayden Stockley from Preston North End, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Charlton Athletic are one of four League One clubs to have made an offer for the in-demand striker.

Portsmouth are believed to be leading the race to land him but Sheffield Wednesday have also now emerged as potential suitors.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, is expected to part company with Preston this summer despite having a year left on his contract at Deepdale.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton and impressed for the Addicks, hence why they are keen to lure him back down to London.

Stockley joined Nigel Adkins’ side in January and managed to score eight goals as they narrowly missed out on a place in the Play-Offs.

Charlton have made a bid to sign him on a permanent basis but are facing competition from three third tier rivals.

Thoughts

Signing Stockley this summer would be a huge boost to Charlton’s chances of getting out of League One next season.

He was a popular player among their fans after his winter switch and missing out to a potential promotion rival like Portsmouth of Sheffield Wednesday would be a blow.

Charlton fans need to remain patient with transfers with the club believed to be working hard behind the scenes to get the ball rolling with their recruitment.