Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie is keen on returning to Bournemouth, as per Mirror Football.

Ritchie, 31, is said to be keen on a return to the south coast to join his former team Bournemouth.

Mirror Football report that the Scot is ‘looking’ for a Bournemouth return having been left ‘disappointed’ when an initial return deal fell through in the previous winter transfer window.

The report goes on to mention how Ritchie is ‘anxious’ to make the move happen for family reasons.

He spent three-and-a-half years with the Cherries from midway in the 2012/13 campaign before departing for St James’ Park ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

Now in his fifth season with the Magpies, Ritchie’s contributions over the past two seasons have slowly dwindled – he’s made 18 Premier League appearances in each of the past two seasons.

The Scot is contracted at Newcastle until 2023. There’s been no reports of a possible price tag as of yet though, or whether Bournemouth would prefer a loan or permanent transfer.