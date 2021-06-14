Bolton Wanderers have been a club on the slide the last few years. Now they are on their way back up.

Bolton Wanderers fought their way back into League One after a hard-earned promotion from League Two. Last season saw the Trotters finish 3rd in the league.

The man who helped them get there was ex-Barrow boss Ian Evatt who masterminded their promotion into the third tier of English football.

With promotion comes a price and Evatt spoke to The Bolton News and hinted at what the price to pay might be for some Trotters players.

Reporter Marc Iles writes that Evatt has “confirmed he will be clearing space” in the Bolton ranks as he looks to tackle League One head-on.

Evatt: Players will be moving on

Iles names Reiss Greenidge, Ali Crawford and Brandon Comley amongst those being moved on. These three players had 45 appearances between them last season.

Crawford was the most active of the named trio with 30 appearances. 21 of these appearances were for Bolton and nine whilst on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

Crawford signed a new two-year deal in June 2020 – a deal that runs until the summer of next year.

However, Evatt is at pains to indicate that this will not protect players that he wants to ship out of the club.

He says that making moves such as this with contracted players is “just the nature of the beast” and something that will happen.

Bolton boss Evatt elaborated on this adding:

“Just because you have signed a two or three-year contract, you are not protected by that. There are going to be movers and shakers, there always is at football clubs.”

Bolton Wanderers will want to avoid the slow start that they had last season. League One is a much more competitive league than League Two.

Such a start would be damaging to the Trotters and Evatt is looking to avoid this. He is also mindful he will need to make drastic changes at the Macron Stadium ahead of next season.