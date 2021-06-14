Dundee United will ‘ramp up’ their interest in QPR’s Liam Kelly should Benjamin Siegrist seal a move to Ipswich Town, reports Daily Record.

QPR’s Kelly looks likely to seal a permanent exit from the club this summer.

Th Scot joined from Livingston ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and would feature 19 times in the Championship in what was his maiden season in English football.

But he quickly fell down the pecking order going into this season and spent the second half of the campaign just gone out on loan with Motherwell.

He managed 18 Scottish Premiership appearances and impressed by all accounts, and Motherwell have since been linked with a permanent move for the 25-year-old.

Since, Dundee United have been linked and Daily Record now report that they will ‘ramp up’ their interest if their current no.1 Siegrist leaves for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are supposedly weighing up a £350,000 bid for the Swiss stopper.