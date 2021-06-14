Ipswich Town are ‘considering’ a £350,000 transfer bid for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, reports Daily Record.

Siegrist, 29, is coming into the final 12 months of his contract at Dundee United.

The Swiss stopper has been with the Scottish club for the past four seasons and has been the club’s no.1 throughout, featuring 32 times in the Scottish Premiership season just concluded.

He’s been linked with a move to Ipswich Town for some time and now, Daily Record report that that Tractor Boys are weighing up a £350,000 move for Siegrist who is ‘high’ on the club’s radar, and ‘unlikely’ to sign a contract extension with Dundee.

Paul Cook’s side have had a hugely positive start to the summer with deals for Wes Burns and Lee Evans getting over the lines last week, and West Brom’s Rekeem Harper close to sealing a £1million move to Portman Road as well.

Going into the new season with Cook at the helm and transfers coming in thick and fast, Ipswich will no doubt be one of the bookies’ favourites for promotion from League One next time round.

They were relegated form the Championship back in 2019 and have since been there or thereabouts in the third-tier, though with Lambert out of the picture and off-field issues being quashed, the club finally looks to have a better foundation.

It’ll make for a hugely competitive League One table next season and if Ipswich can get Siegrist over the line then it’ll be another name to bolster their promotion credentials.