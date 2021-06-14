Sheffield Wednesday’s Isaac Rice is reportedly close to sealing a free summer move to Scottish outfit Dunfermline, as per The Sun (via Sheffield Star).

Rice, 20, is reportedly close to sealing a summer switch to Dunfermline.

The club narrowly missed out on promotion into the Scottish top flight last time round but look set to add to their defensive ranks with the capture of Sheffield Wednesday youngster Rice.

He’s among a host of names set to leave Hillsborough this summer and one of many younger players set to do so.

Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann goes on to mention how the likes of Ben Hughes, Charlie Reaney and Luke Cox are some of the club’s younger players who are set to leave, but that Rice is seemingly the only one who’s got a move secured in time for the end of his contract later this month.

For the Owls and Darren Moore, the summer clear out is quickly taking shape – Liam Shaw is another youngster that the club has produced but failed to keep hold of, with him having sealed a pre-contract move to Celtic earlier in the year.

For the Owls, their summer rebuild is yet to really get underway.

The end of the month will bring about some mass change at Hillsborough when players depart at the end of their contracts but ongoing issues with wages and pay means the club can’t properly start on recruitment.

Heading into League One, Moore’s side look as though they could have a real struggle next season if signings don’t start coming through the door soon.