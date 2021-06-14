QPR are ‘among clubs’ looking at AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni, with a deal for Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell close to completion too, as per talkSPORT.

Rudoni, 21, scored four goals in 39 League One outings in the season just gone.

The Englishman is now reportedly attracting interest from QPR with talkSPORT’s Sean Gallagher revealing that the Rs see Rudoni ‘as a player with real development potential’.

Meanwhile, Mark Warburton is also though to be closing in on the permanent signing of Dozzell.

The Ipswich Town midfielder has been linked with a move to west London for some time but the Rs’ interest has seemingly picked up since the end of the season.

Gallagher reports that QPR are ‘on the verge’ of completing a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, who featured 43 times in League One last time round.

Warburton’s QPR side finished the season just gone in 9th-place of the Championship table after a blistering 2021 period, boosted by the club’s loan haul in the January transfer window.

Four names signed and only Stefan Johansen is yet to make his stay permanent, though Gallagher has previously reported that the club are ‘working around the clock’ to make the move happen.

It’s looking like QPR are gearing up for a promotion charge next season after their strong end to the season and their summer transfer business taking shape early.

Rudoni would be a fine addition for the future and Dozzell could be a name who goes straight into Warburton’s starting line up next season.