West Brom’s Rekeem Harper is ‘on the verge’ of joining Ipswich Town, reports Express and Star.

Harper, 21, is close to joining Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town in a move ‘which could reach £1million if all clauses are met’, as per a report by Express and Star.

The midfielder is a product of the Baggies’ youth academy and spent the second half of last season on loan with Birmingham City, where he managed 18 Championship appearances without scoring.

Now though, having recently been linked with a permanent move to Portman Road to link up with Cook’s side, Express and Star report that a medical has been ‘passed’ and that a move is close to finalisation.

The Tractor Boys after finishing 9th in League One following Paul Lambert’s timely exit, have since finalised their takeover and have burst into the summer transfer window.

Harper could yet be another early piece of summer business from the club after they confirmed both Wes Burns and Lee Evans last week, with plenty more names expected to come through the door.