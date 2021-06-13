Barnsley were a side on the ropes and almost knocked into League One at the end of the 2019/20 Championship campaign. They survived, though.

Barnsley took it to the wire with a last-gasp, final-day winner against a Brentford side challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

That win was enough to preserve the Tykes second-tier status and, from the end of last season, their fortunes have turned around.

Gerhard Struber left Oakwell in early October to take up the more prestigious position as Head Coach at MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Struber was replaced by LASK Linz boss Valerien Ismael and it is under him that Barnsley has progressed.

However, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon tweets (below), Ismael’s success has a double edge in that he is now seen as a wanted man:

Barnsley. Boss Ismael will cost around 2m in compo. That’s made some of the tighter clubs hold back … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

Crystal Palace are one club said to be “keeping tabs” on Ismael with Nixon’s tweet indicating they are a club amongst others.

Ismael has previous managerial experience that has seen him in charge at German sides Hannover, Wolfsburg and Nuremburg as well Cypriot side Appollon Smyrnis and Austrian outfit LASK.

His 44 matches in charge of Barnsley have seen Frenchman Ismael turn the Reds around from the brink of relegated to the edge of promotion. He has a W25, D6, L13 record at Oakwell and has earned an average of 1.84 points per match.

Obviously, Ismael’s stock has risen since he took over at Barnsley and transformed them into a promotion-challenging side. That can be seen in the interest being shown in him.

Nixon’s tweet sets the record straight on the level of compensation – £2million – that any club would have to pay Barnsley for his services.

As Nixon also points out, it is an amount that is causing some interested clubs to stay their hand.