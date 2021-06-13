Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been with the Citizens since he was six after joining them in 2008.

Manchester City and the Etihad has been all that the 19-year-old defender has known barring a three-month loan to Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn Rovers last season.

Harwood-Bellis went on to make 19 Championship appearances for Tony Mowbray’s men as they stumbled to a disappointing 15th place finish.

Now Sun reporter Alan Nixon tweets that Manchester City want to loan the classy youngster out again this coming season:

Man City. Will loan out classy young centre half Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Needs to play though. Blackburn Brentford and some German sides interested. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

A move out from the Etihad is in the offing and this has seen a range of interest from clubs willing to bring him in says Nixon.

Blackburn is one club mentioned by the Sun man as are newly-promoted Premier League outfit Brentford. The Bees are a club known for bringing on young players.

Blackburn Rovers were said “likely to initiate future conversations with Manchester City” over Harwood-Bellis according to LancsLive. The Manchester City youngster is also thought open to an Ewood Park return.

Interest from Germany would be an issue for Blackburn with clubs such as Manchester City likely wanting the highest exposure for their loaned out young starlets.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis certainly fits that criteria. German sides are not afraid to blood English youngsters – even if they are on loan.

The Stockport-born youngster is highly rated at Manchester City. Therefore, the Citizens will likely be thinking very carefully about what the right move is for him and his development.

Blackburn Rovers face a battle against Brentford and the lure of the Premier League and German interest that is possibly from a Bundesliga outfit.