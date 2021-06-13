Manchester United are typical of a Premier League side in that they have a wealth of regarded youngsters in their youth teams.

Manchester United’s youngsters, like all youngsters at big clubs, face a battle to break through the ranks of stars in front of them.

These world-class players and back-ups form a barrier to progression that often forces youngsters to seek their fortunes elsewhere.

One such youngster at Old Trafford is ‘keeper Jacob Carney. 20-year-old Carney is faced with a host of stoppers in front of him before you even consider David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale at the top of the pile.

It is a situation that Sun reporter Alan Nixon addresses in the following tweet:

Chelsea. Will loan out keeper Nathan Baxter. Hull keen and Sunderland poss. Sunderland close to deal for Man U freebie keeper Jacob Carney. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

Like all youngsters, Carney has experienced time away from parent club Manchester United on a series of loan deal. These deals have seen him take in stays at Stocksbridge, Brighouse Town and top-tier Irish side Portadown.

It is from Portadown that Carney has just returned after making 22 appearances for the Irish side where he conceded 37 times and kept three clean sheets.

Nixon’s tweet does seem to suggest that Sunderland are looking more than closely at their goalkeeper situation. As well as making a possible move for Chelsea youngster Nathan Baxter, the Wearside outfit are also said to be ‘close to [a] deal” for young stopper Carney.

Given the exposure that Carney has had at Old Trafford and whilst on loan, it is almost certain that he is not being brought in to be the first-choice ‘keeper at the Stadium of Light.

It is more likely that he will be brought in for the Under-23s and given increased exposure at that level for Sunderland.