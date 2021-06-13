Portsmouth and Lincoln City are keen on West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Portsmouth want a new keeper. WBA lad Griffiths of interest. Lincoln like too. Loan decision coming. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

Portsmouth and Lincoln City are both in the hunt for a new ‘keeper for next season.

Griffiths, who is 19-years-old, is a highly-rated young stopper and is not short of interest this summer.

He has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Griffiths has risen up through the youth ranks at West Brom but is yet to play for their senior side.

He gained his first taste of first-team football out on loan at Cheltenham Town and caught the eye playing for the Robins.

The ex-England youth international played a key role in their promotion from League Two under Michael Duff.

Griffiths is a wanted man now and may well be loaned out again by the Baggies to carry on getting experience under his belt.

Portsmouth and Lincoln are both expecting to be pushing for promotion from League One next season and could battle it out for the young ‘keeper.



Portsmouth need a replacement for Craig MacGillivray and Griffiths would be a decent acquisition for Danny Cowley’s side.

Lincoln’s number one from last season Alex Palmer has gone back to West Brom so I think that nudges the Imps into pole position to get Griffiths now as they have proved they are a good home for loan players.