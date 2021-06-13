Morecambe are keen on signing Ryan Delaney on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Morecambe. Want Ryan Delaney. Centre half released by Bolton. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

Morecambe’s new boss Stephen Robinson wants to add some signings to his squad.

Delaney, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season.

He has spent the past two years on the books of the Trotters and made 27 appearances for the North West side. He was part of their side promoted from League Two under Ian Evatt last term.

The Irishman started his career at Wexford before Burton Albion brought him over to England in 2016.

He spent two years with the Brewers but never played a game for them, instead spending time out on loan with Cork City.

Delaney was then snapped up by Rochdale and played for them for two years before leaving in 2019.

Morecambe are gearing up for life in League One for the first time and could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Morecambe are in for a tough ride next season but it is an exciting chapter in their history.

There is no doubt they need to strengthen their side and Delaney would be a shrewd signing on a free. He also has experience of playing in League One which is useful.