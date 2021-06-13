QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly is wanted by Motherwell and Dundee United, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Qpr keeper Liam Kelly wanted by both Motherwell and Dundee U. Poss loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

QPR have a decision to make on his future at the club this summer.

Kelly, who is 25-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Motherwell and they want to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, Graham Alexander’s side will have to face competition from Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United for his signature.

Kelly joined QPR in 2019 from Livingston and still has a couple of years left on his contract with the London club.

He made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops during his first season at the club.

The Scotsman then fell down the pecking order and didn’t play for them last term before they loaned him out to Motherwell.

Kelly may well be heading out the exit door this summer with a move back up to Scotland looking a distinct possibility.

Thoughts

He needs to leave QPR to play regular first-team football and a move back to Scotland suits both parties. There is no chance he will get in ahead of Seny Dieng with the Hoops.

Motherwell had him last season which automatically puts them in the driving seat to get him again. However, Dundee United could turn his head away if they offer him and QPR a better deal.