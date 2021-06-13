Chelsea are known for their expansive youth system and their worldwide scouting network fills it with highly regarded players.

Chelsea youngsters face that all-too-familiar struggle as they look to progress through the age groups and into first-team contention.

Ahead of these players are a bank of world-class internationals and this can form a barrier to progression for players in all positions.

One position where the Blues seem set is between the sticks with first choice Edouard Mendy and back-up Kepa Arrizablaga. They have let third-choice stopper Willy Caballero and Under-23 keeper Jamal Blackman leave.

Other youngsters will be jockeying for position and Sun reporter Alan Nixon gives the following insight into the situation with the following:

Chelsea. Will loan out keeper Nathan Baxter. Hull keen and Sunderland poss. Sunderland close to deal for Man U freebie keeper Jacob Carney. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

Baxter has been at Stamford Bridge since 2007 and has seen loan deals out of the club to the likes of the Metropolitan Police FC, Solihull Moors and Woking.

His last loan was out at League One side Accrington Stanley last season where he made 16 appearances for The ‘Owd Reds, conceding 14 times and keeping seven clean sheets.

Nixon states that Chelsea have made a decision to loan Baxter out and that new Championship side Hull City are keen on a move with League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland also a possibility.

A move to either club would suit both 22-year-old Baxter and either the Tigers or the Black Cats.

Baxter has bags of experience of first-team football whilst out on loan: 34 League Two appearances, 16 League One appearances and 13 SPL appearances during a loan with Ross County in 2019/20.