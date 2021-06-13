Sheffield Wednesday were the epitome of a side in turmoil last season – turmoil that led to their relegation to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday started handicapped with a points deduction, saw two managers sacked before Christmas, an interim boss in the job for two months and the appointed Darren Moore struck by Covid-19.

All of that played out against tumbling results, fan anger against owner Dejphon Chansiri and the creeping realisation that relegation was a dead cert. Even that does not take in the continuing rumblings of players not paid their full wages.

Amid all this, ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer tells This is Futbol that new boss Moore might be regretting his decision to switch to Hillsborough from Doncaster Rovers in March.

Moore left Rovers when they were in the League One play-off picture but they slumped to end up 14th in the League One table.

Commenting on his decision to leave the Keepmoat and head to S6, Palmer said of Moore that he’d likely be questioning why he chose to leave a side in the play-offs to manage a faltering Wednesday outfit.

Palmer says that there is still a sense of ambiguity about Wednesday and what could happen next season adding:

“And you look at the situation that Sheffield Wednesday are in, you don’t even know if they’re going to have a team to challenge in League One.”

The Owls have released 10 players and they are currently under a transfer embargo so player arrivals are somewhat curtailed for the time being.

Reiterating that Moore will be “questioning his decision“, Palmer does go on to add that he will not be the type of man to walk away from Hillsborough.

However, Palmer does add: “but I’m sure he is saying he needs some assurances about the direction the club is going.”

Sheffield Wednesday are going to have to put all these trials and struggles behind them in League One as they start afresh.

They will want to bounce back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking and having a boss like Moore who knows League One will give them a strong opportunity to do so.