Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is hoping to secure a new deal for Andi Weimann ‘in the next week or so’, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City have offered the attacker a contract to stay at Ashton Gate.

Weimann, who is 29-years-old, is yet to put pen-to-paper on a fresh contract and is due to become a free agent at the end of the month.

He has a decision to make on his future and has been linked with a move to fellow Championship side Stoke City, as reported by StokeOnTrent Live.

Pearson has said: “Eleven released, Sess (Steven Sessegnon) going back to Fulham is 12; Andi Weimann and Danny Simpson, hopefully we’ll secure them in the next week or so … but it could be 14 gone.

“That’s the reality of it but if I get five players that I want in, I’ll be happy. The bottom line is, we will operate with a smaller squad this year because I don’t want to populate the squad this season with players who I don’t think are motivated to be here.”

Weimann has been on the books at Bristol City in 2018 and is a useful player to have in their ranks.

He has made 101 appearances so far for the Robins, chipping in with 21 goals.

Prior to his move to Bristol, the Austria international previously had spells at Aston Villa, Watford, Derby County and Wolves.

It is expected to be a busy summer at Bristol City with Pearson gearing up for his first full season at the club.

Weimann’s future continues to hang in the balance with Stoke linked and the Robins will want to resolve the situation as soon as they can.