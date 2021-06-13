QPR, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley-linked Emiliano Marcondes is expected to be a wanted man this summer.

The attacker is available on a free transfer after parting company with Brentford and is being eyed by clubs in England, France and Germany, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Marcondes, who is 26-years-old, played a key role in Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League last season. However, they made the decision to release him last week.

He was linked with QPR during the last campaign, as reported by the Daily Mail, whilst a fresh report from Football Insider suggest Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are keen.

Marcondes was a regular for Brentford this past season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

The attacker scored for Thomas Frank’s side in their Play-Off final win over Swansea City at Wembley.

The London club obviously feel they wouldn’t have been able to give him game time in the top flight, hence why they have showed him the door.

Marcondes started his career with local side Hvidovre IF before he was snapped up by FC Nordsjælland as a youngster in 2010. He went on to play 119 games for them altogether, scoring 38 goals.

Brentford swooped to sign him in July 2017 but he has now left and will be weighing up his next move in the game with options all over Europe.