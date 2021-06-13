Leeds United are keen on signing Angus Gunn from Southampton, as per a report by Football Insider.

Leeds United are said to be ‘hijacking’ Norwich City’s move for the goalkeeper.

Gunn, who is 25-years-old, spent last season on loan in the Championship at Stoke City.

Norwich want to bring him back to Carrow Road this summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

However, Leeds see him as ideal cover for Illan Meslier and are poised to battle with the Canaries for his signature.

Gunn moved to Stoke on loan last October and made 15 appearances for the Potters last term.

Southampton signed him from Manchester City in July 2018 for a fee of around £13.5 million and he signed a five-year contract. He has since played 30 times for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side.

They gave him the green light to move to Stoke after he fell out-of-favour at St. Mary’s.

Gunn rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich City but swapped to the Etihad Stadium in 2011. He never made a senior appearance for City but enjoyed a loan spell back at Carrow Road during the 2017/18 season.

The stopper is looking likely to leave Southampton on a permanent basis this summer with Norwich wanting to re-sign him. However, Leeds are now sniffing around.