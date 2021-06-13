Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City are all interested in Matty James, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The midfielder spent last season on loan in the Championship at Barnsley and Coventry City respectively.

James, who is 29-years-old, is available on a free transfer this summer having parted company with Leicester City.

He doesn’t appear to be short of potential destinations in the second tier.

James made 15 appearances for Barnsley during the first half of the last campaign before switching to Coventry in the January transfer window.

He was a hit with the Sky Blues and played a key role in their survival under Mark Robins.

The ex-England Under-20 international started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

He never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils but enjoyed two campaigns out on loan at Preston North End.

James left United on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since then.

He has since made 116 appearances for the Foxes and has chipped in with five goals.

However, they have released him and he will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Bristol City, Cardiff and Swansea are being linked and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Coventry were also in the frame.