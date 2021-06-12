Bournemouth were the third side along with Norwich City and Watford to be relegated from the Premier League in 2019/20.

Bournemouth, however, face a second season in the Sky Bet Championship with the Canaries and the Hornets bouncing straight back up as the two automatically promoted sides.

All three sides will need to rebuild their squads ahead of their respective 2020/21 seasons and that is especially so for Norwich City who have just sold talisman Emiliano Buendia for £33m to Aston Villa.

Norwich look at replacement for star Buendia

Buendia was a force in the Sky Bet Championship with 15 goals and 17 assists – a staggering return from just 39 Championship appearances last season.

The tricky Argentinian will be a hard act to replace but now the Mirror’s Tom Hopkinson has said that Daniel Farke’s Canaries are looking to replace Buendia with a possible move for Bournemouth star Phillip Billing.

Bournemouth signed Billing from Huddersfield Town for £15m in late July 2019. Since arriving at the Vitality Stadium, Billing has gone on to play 78 games for the Cherries.

These 78 appearances have yielded 11 goals and five assists for the Danish midfielder – eight of those goals and four of those assists coming in the Championship last season.

The Mirror’s Hodgkinson says in his piece that Norwich City boss Farke “is a big fan” of Billing who he believes “will add quality and presence” to Norwich City and their Premier League campaign.

Comment: Billing not the answer to the Buendia question

£33m is a lot of money burning away in Norwich’s pocket after the sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa. He was such a player for Farke’s side that he does need replacing.

Replacing with Phillip Billing? That doesn’t ring true with me. During his career in English football, Billing hasn’t really lit up the Premier League with either Bournemouth or Huddersfield Town before them.

In total, Billing has 77 games (34 Bournemouth/43 Huddersfield) of Premier League experience tucked into his belt. From those 77 top-tier games, the Danish midfielder has a return of just three goals – these coming at the rate of a goal per 1,828 minutes.

Norwich with Buendia didn’t perform too brilliantly in their 2019/20 Premier League campaign and were relegated as the bottom side with just 21 points for the whole season.

That was with Buendia. Now they don’t have him, but they do have £33m as recompense. They might want to resist putting their hand in their pocket as Bournemouth’s Phillip Billing just doesn’t represent a good replacement.