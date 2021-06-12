Brentford nearly went up to the Premier League in 2019/20, falling in the Play-Off Final. They blazed their way to promotion last season.

Brentford were driven chiefly by the 33-goal haul of Ivan Toney but were a side built of a number of component parts.

One of those ‘parts’ was Danish midfielder Emiliano Marcondes who scored in last season’s 2-0 Play-Off Final win over Swansea City.

Despite those heroics, Marcondes was one of three first-team players released by the Bees when they announced their retained list.

Marcondes was signed by Brentford from Danish side FC Midtjylland in December 2019 and has gone on to make 97 appearances for the Bees. He has scored seven goals and provided 13 assists across that near-century of appearances.

With news of his impending release comes further news via Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey that Nottingham Forest and Barnsley “have registered their interest” in snapping him up in a free move this summer.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up from a disappointing campaign last time out after finishing 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Forest face a summer of restructuring and a move for a player of proven quality such as Marcondes would be a good move on their part.

For Barnsley, any move for Marcondes will be for different reasons as the Tykes look to build on the form that they showed last season when they hit the play-offs themselves,

Barnsley are already said to have an interest in Ipswich Town’s midfield star Flynn Downes who was a figure of interest last season for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The South Yorkshire side are hopeful of concluding a deal with their current midfield star Alex Mowatt and a move for someone of Marcondes’ calibre would only add strength to an impressive Barnsley engine room.