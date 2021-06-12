Barnsley went from almost relegated to League One after the 2019/20 Championship season to the play-offs last time out.

Barnsley were denied a chance to progress further when knocked out by Swansea City after a 2-1 aggregate loss.

Now the Tykes face a summer where they will need to restructure and look to consolidate their last season form.

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, that rebuilding is to include a move for Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes,

22-year-old Downes has been at Portman Road since 2006, coming up through the youth ranks at the club and into the first team.

Since making his first-team breakthrough, central midfielder Downes has gone on to make 99 appearances for the Tractor Boys where he has scored three goals and provided four assists.

His consistency for an often misfiring Ipswich outfit has caught the eye and it appears that Barnsley are the ones whose attention is on him now.

Football Insider’s Veysey writes that a ‘source has informed them that the Tykes “are readying a bid” and that this comes after “their talent spotters were impressed by his displays last season.”

Those displays saw Downes make 24 League One appearances last season with 17 of these being starts for an Ipswich Town side that finished 9th in League One.

Downes actually submitted a transfer request last season after the Tractor Boys turned rejected a bid from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Barnsley are also said to be hopeful that they can tie up a new contract for their own influential midfielder Alex Mowatt.

The former Leeds United youngster is out of contract at the end of this month and was instrumental in their resurgence last season.