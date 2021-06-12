Stoke City will be preparing to spend a fourth season in the Sky Bet Championship after their relegation from the Premier League in 2018/19.

Stoke City have muddled along as a midtable side since their demotion from the top-table of English football – typified by last season’s 14th place finish.

Whilst the Potters have to cast around for new players to strengthen their side for another Championship campaign, their midtable mediocrity is another issue that they will have to contend with.

Higher-placed sides will see this mediocrity and it will embolden them to move for players who might have higher aspirations.

That could well be what is happening below in Burnley’s move for Stoke City star Nathan Collins:

Burnley have made a fresh bid for Nathan Collins. Stoke do not want to lose their prized asset and are demanding top dollar for the Republic of Ireland defender. Dismissed Burnley’s offers in January as derisory. #potters #BurnleyFC — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) June 12, 2021

20-year-old Collins has been at the Brittania Stadium since Stoke brought him to the English game in July 2016 from Irish side Cherry Orchard FC.

He’s progressed through the age groups at the club, breaking into the first team in 2019/20. Since making that breakthrough, Collins has gone on to make 47 appearances for the Potters where he has scored three goals and provided one assist.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported yesterday that Burnley had made a £12m bid to land the Irish starlet who were convinced that he’d slot straight into the Clarets side.

Anderson’s tweet somewhat confirms Nixon’s article for The Sun that Sean Dyche’s side have bid for Nathan Collins.

However, Anderson saying that Stoke City are “demanding top dollar” for young central defender Collins, coupled with a January approach knocked back as “derisory“, does indicate that the Clarets don’t have an easy path to his capture.

Conversely, a new approach by Burnley does seem to indicate that the Clarets aren’t giving up on their pursuit of the talented Republic of Ireland international.