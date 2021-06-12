Peterborough United are tight-lipped over transfer links to Motherwell’s Allan Campbell, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer but are refusing to give anything away.

Campbell, who is 22 years old, is out of contract at Motherwell at the end of this month and is due to leave the Scottish Premiership side for a new challenge.

He is believed to be a target for Luton Town and Millwall, as per the Daily Record, whilst newly promoted Blackpool are said to be in the frame, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

Read: Peterborough United stance on free agent striker revealed

Campbell has been with Motherwell for his whole career to date and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster.

Graham Alexander’s wanted to keep hold of him at the end of the past season but he has chosen to leave.

The midfielder has made 159 appearances for the Scottish club and has chipped in with 16 goals from midfield.

Read: Luton Town-linked winger pens new deal with EFL club

Thoughts

Peterborough are being patient with their recruitment as they prepare for life in the Championship next season and will be looking for the right type of characters.

Campbell would be ideal for the Posh as he is young, ready to prove himself in England and is being tipped for a bright future.

However, there will be a lot of competition for his signature from other second tier clubs.