Leeds United started from scratch when rebuilding its youth set-up to the dominant level that it is today.

Leeds United had no choice but to rebuild after former owner Massimo Cellino left the Whites with a decimated youth cohort. This was the result of the Italian looking to cut costs.

It was rebuilt under current owner Andrea Radrizzani as one of his key promises when taking ownership of the club.

Initially, this was done by bringing in unwanted youngsters from big clubs on the continent. Leeds changed tack and then focused on youngsters at domestic clubs.

Ryan Edmondson was one of those young players brought in.

Ryan Edmondson: his exposure to the Football League

Edmondson started in football at hometown club York City before Leeds United moved in to snap him up.

He’s definitely shown glimpses of the promise he had at York during his time at Elland Road, scoring freely for the Under-23s in their 2018/19 Professional Development League campaign where he scored 20 goals.

Two first-team appearances followed on the back of that but his more recent form has been out on loan to SPL side Aberdeen (16 appearances/two goals/two assists) and League One side Northampton Town (21 appearances/one goal/one assist).

Next season, Edmondson is out on loan again as he joins up with ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson at Fleetwood Town.

Can’t wait to get started!!🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/DHPxQyzsJo — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) June 11, 2021

Comment: Edmondson will come good with Fleetwood

It is easy to dismiss his loan spell at Northampton Town last season as a little underwhelming – he didn’t fire the imagination. However, to do this would be to do him a disservice.

In the much stronger SPL competition, Edmondson proved that he can hold his own against a clutch of stronger sides than the Sixfields Stadium Northampton side.

Signing for Fleetwood Town on loan is a great move for Ryan Edmondson and also for the Cod Army themselves.

He is a player with potential and it is potential that is largely untapped at a senior level. Fleetwood boss Grayson is a manager who has a track record of bringing on young players and that will be a big advantage in how Ryan Edmondson performs.

Edmondson has shown that he has goals in him – the 20 for Leeds United’s Under-23s three seasons ago show that. Over next season, it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see him back in the goals again.