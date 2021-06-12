Swansea City fell at the final hurdle last season with a defeat in the Championship Play-Off Final denying them a Premier League Spot.

Swansea City now face a summer where they will want to restructure the squad that they have and use the rebuild to push for promotion.

That restructuring is no more urgent than up top with leading goalscorer Andre Ayew moving on from the Swans this time around.

Part of that rebuilding of the front line comes with news that Swansea City are set to sign Wigan Athletic youngster Kyle Joseph.

Swansea set for Joseph move

19-year-old, London-born Joseph has been on the books at the DW Stadium since he signed up as a schoolboy in 2012.

He has progressed solidly through the age groups at the Lancashire club and has impressed along the way.

He broke into first-team reckoning last summer with Wigan having to rely upon all their resources. This reliance came after relegation brought on by a points deduction for entering administration.

Youngster Joseph didn’t flinch at his inclusion in the first team at Wigan – instead, he flourished. He scored five goals in 18 League One appearances. This was part of 20 first-team appearances last season in including cup games.

That form has brought Swansea City to the table and now Joseph is set for a summer move to the Sky Bet Championship – a step up in competition.

This impending move has had some questions being asked and some of these have been directed at Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Nixon is active on the social media platform and his replies to questions help to form a conversation that gives some insight into the upcoming transfer:

Young lad. Definite potential. Strong. Has a go. https://t.co/HSqohSrmOP — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2021

Need to agree or would be a tribunal https://t.co/65cG8wnuGA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2021

Up to him. Won’t be oven ready. But won’t be far off after a couple of months maybe. https://t.co/bOMZe3LFDV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2021

That would sound sensible https://t.co/9SuhotIdXG — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2021

Comment: a wise move for Swansea?

Whilst Nixon agrees that a £500,000 to £1million tribunal fee “would sound sensible” that doesn’t necessarily mean a tribunal would be involved.

Clubs can agree to an acceptable, mutual fee to avoid what is often a lengthy tribunal process and that is still something that could be done here.

It might make sense for that to happen in this case so that Wigan. This would mean the Latics could get money in the coffers and source a replacement for their 2021/22 League One campaign.

It is unlikely that Swansea will see Kyle Joseph as a direct replacement for Andre Ayew and are likely looking at a more experienced striker to lead their line.

However, Joseph could be ‘one for the future’. Indeed, Nixon is of the opinion that he could be a youngster ready to play a part in the Championship. That is if he is given a few months to acclimatise to the step-up in levels.