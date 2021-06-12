Bradford City-linked Yann Songo’o has left Morecambe, as per their official club website.

Bradford City boss Derek Adams knows the midfielder very well and can swoop in for him on a free transfer now.

Songo’o, who is 29 years old, is wanted by the Bantams, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

He is parting company with Morecambe now ‘to pursue other opportunities’.

Songo’o, who is 29 years old, played a key role in Morecambe’s surprise promotion to League One last season.

However, he has decided not to extend his stay with the North West side as they prepare for life in the third tier under new boss Stephen Robinson.

Songo’o could instead drop back into League Two with Bradford to reunite with Adams for a fourth time.

The experienced midfield enforcer joined the Shrimpers in September last year and made 45 appearances in all competitions last term, chipping in with six goals.

He moved to England in 2013 to join Blackburn Rovers having previously been on the books at Spanish side Sabadell and American outfit Sporting Kansas City.

Songo’o struggled for game time at Ewood Park and was loaned out to Ross County under Dams before following him to Plymouth Argyle in 2016.

He played 120 times for the Pilgrims before leaving in 2019 for Scunthorpe United.

Songo’o then reunited with Adams last year and could join him again this summer as he becomes a free agent.