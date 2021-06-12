Newport County have snapped up goalkeeper Joe Day on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Newport County have brought back the ‘keeper on a three-year deal.

Day, who is 30-years-old, was released by Cardiff City at end of last season and is now back with Michael Flynn’s side.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers.

Day has said: “It feels great to be back after the time that I spent with the club before. I have enjoyed some of the best memories of my career here and I’m looking forward to creating some more now over the next few seasons.”

Swindon Town and AFC Wimbledon were keen on signing him in January, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Day was signed by Cardiff in 2019 but was just used as back-up with the Championship side.

He made two appearances for the Bluebirds’ first-team and was also loaned out to Wimbledon in his first year.

Day made his name at Newport County and spent five years on the books with the Grecians, making 243 appearances in all competitions.

He has also played for the likes of Rushden & Diamonds and Peterborough United in the past.

Newport have managed to bring him back in what is an impressive signing for the League Two side.

They will be hoping that next year is finally the one where they win promotion to League One and they will have a familiar face back between the sticks.