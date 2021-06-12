Blackburn Rovers are the latest club to be linked with Cambridge United hotshot Paul Mullin.

Blackburn Rovers have drawn up a list of transfer targets which includes the Cambridge star, as per a report by Football League World.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, scored 34 goals in all competitions last season to fire his side to promotion from League Two.

His goalscoring exploits have planted him on the radar of a few Football League clubs since the end of last season.

Mullin is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Cambridge have offered him a new deal but he is yet to sign it as he explores what other options lie out there for him.

The Sun on Sunday have previously reported Bristol Rovers want him, (09, 05, 21, page 59) as do Rotherham United (23.05.21, pg. 59). Middlesbrough are also being linked, as per Football Insider.

Mullin only joined Cambridge last summer but was one the most prolific striker in the country last season.

Prior his move to Mark Bonner’s side, the attacker had spells with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Mullin has a big decision to make on his future and is likely to have a few clubs interested right now.

Blackburn could see him as someone who would give them more competition and depth up top for next season.