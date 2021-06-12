Morecambe have activated a one-year contract extension for the in-demand Carlos Mendes-Gomes, as announced by their official club website.

Morecambe have become one of the latest Football League clubs to publish their retained list.

The Shrimps will be playing in League One for the first time in their history next season.

Mendes-Gomes, who is 22 years old, played a huge role in their promotion and has been linked with the likes of Luton Town, Barnsley and Sunderland, as per a report by Football League World.

However, Morecambe have extended his contract by 12 months after his impressive 16-goal haul from the wing last season.

The pacey wide man was born in Senegal but moved to Spain as a youngster before spells in the academies at Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

Gomes then moved to England and played in non-league for West Didsbury & Chorlton. He scored seven goals in 50 games for the North West Counties League outfit.

He was then scouted by Morecambe in May 2018 and has since broken into their first-team in the Football League.

Interest may well still be there in Gomes but the Shrimps won’t be losing him for free.

Morecambe have appointed ex-Oldham Athletic and Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson as their new manager following Derek Adams’ departure to Bradford City.

They will be looking to bolster their squad over the next couple of months and won’t want to lose Gomes.