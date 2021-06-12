Derby County want to sign Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Derby County are keen to throw the midfielder a Championship lifeline following Rotherham’s relegation to League One.

Crooks, who is 27 years old, is also wanted by Ipswich Town this summer.

The Rams are in the hunt for some new signings and have identified the 6ft 4inc man as a potential addition to boost their midfield.

Crooks joined Rotherham in January 2019 and has since made 97 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals.

He had spells as a youngster at Manchester United and Huddersfield Town before joining Accrington Stanley in 2015.

It was with the North West side where he made his name and his eight goals in 53 games for them earned him a move to Rangers.

However, he struggled for game time at Ibrox and moved back down the Scottish border for a loan spell at Scunthorpe United before leaving permanently for Northampton Town three years ago.

Crooks did well for the Cobblers and was rewarded with a move to Rotherham afterwards.

He still has another year left on his deal with the Millers but they could sell him to avoid losing him for free next year.

Ipswich are interested but Derby have now joined the race to get him.