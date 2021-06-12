Hull City are interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, as per BBC Sport journalist Matt Dean on Twitter (see tweet below).

Had it suggested to me that #hcafc are keen on a loan for #Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter. The 22-year-old had a loan at Accrington last season. pic.twitter.com/UbmbWZ0sOq — Matt Dean (@mattdeanbbc) June 11, 2021

Hull City are in the hunt for another ‘keeper following the departure of George Long to Millwall.

Baxter, who is 22 years old, spent last season on loan in League One at Accrington Stanley and has emerged on the Tigers’ radar.

The Chelsea stopper is also believed to be wanted by Sunderland, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Hull could have the edge over the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship.

They need a new goalkeeper to compete with Matt Ingram for their number one spot in the second tier.

Baxter could fit the bill for Grant McCann’s test and Chelsea may want to test him at a higher level.

He joined the Premier League giants at the age of eight and has risen up through their academy. He still has two years on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Baxter has never made a senior appearance for the London club but has gained experience out on loan at Met Police, Solihull Moors, Yeovil Town, Woking, Ross County and Accrington.

He has progressively moved on to a higher level over recent years and is now believed to be a target for Hull as they prepare for life back in the Championship.