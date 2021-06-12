Preston North End didn’t have the best of seasons last time out in the Sky Bet Championship finishing in an unlucky 13th place.

Preston North End will be more than aware that the Lilywhites squad will need an overhaul as the Lancashire outfit look to kick on next season. That rebuilding will need to take place over this summer’s window.

The current transfer window is already open and will remain so until 11 pm on Tuesday, August 31.

According to LancsLive reporter George Hodgson, some of those restructuring plans could involve former Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday man Izzy Brown.

24-year-old Brown had been on the books at Stamford Bridge since signing for the Blues from West Bromwich Albion – this coming after they’d had a bid rejected for him.

It hasn’t worked out for Brown at the Bridge where he hasn’t made that jump to the first-team as many thought he might.

Instead, his time at Chelsea has been through a series of loan moves that have taken in clubs such as Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town.

Brown spent last season out on loan at relegated Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. His time at Hillsborough hardly set Owls alight – Brown making 19 appearances and providing just one assist.

Chelsea have decided to cut their losses and release Izzy Brown at the end of his current deal, which runs out at the end of this month.

LancsLive’s Hodgson writes that Preston North End “are considering a move” for Brown as they look to strengthen their front line ahead of next season.

This could be a wise move on the part of the Lilywhites when it comes to signing Brown on a free deal. He can play across the front three positions and add to the options at Deepdale.

Whilst his season at Hillsborough didn’t hit the heights, that doesn’t mean that Izzy Brown is a player who should be overlooked by Preston North End or any other side that might show interest in him.

Highly rated when at West Brom and with pedigree and potential at Chelsea, Brown has also shone on loan before at Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Somewhere inside him, Izzy Brown has the potential to break out as he did with the Millers and the Terriers. Taking a chance on him could be a smart move on behalf of Preston North End.