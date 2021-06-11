Bradford City, Colchester United, Burton Albion and Tranmere Rovers are monitoring the progress of Maidenhead United striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Orsi, 25, netted 19 league goals in the season just gone since his move from National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough, including a seven-minute hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Wealdstone.

This sparkling form has seen him reportedly attract the attention of clubs as high up as the Championship.

Orsi has appeared for a fair few clubs having had stints at East Thurrock, Hungerford, Hampton & Richmond and now Maidenhead in non-league as well as now defunct Chivas (U19s) and Fort Lauderdale in the American leagues.

Now though, The72 understands that Bradford City, Burton Albion, Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers are all reportedly keen to strike a deal with the Anglo-Italian frontman.

It is believed that Orsi could be available on a free this summer with his contract expiring at the end of the month, though this has not been fully disclosed.

Maidenhead manager Alan Devonshire is resigned to losing his top scorer as he looks set to follow in the footsteps of former Magpies Harry Pritchard and Max Kilman in making the move to the higher levels of the Football League pyramid.