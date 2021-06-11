Doncaster Rovers will not be moving for Josh Sims from Southampton this summer, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers had him on loan last season but will not be bringing him back to the Keepmoat Stadium.

However, his wage demands have priced out Richie Wellens’ side and they will look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Portsmouth have identified him as a potential summer addition, as per The News, and their chances of landing him have increased now.

Read: QPR target wants to stay with League One club

Championship side QPR were said to be keen on signing him in January, as per a report by Football Insider.

Sims, who is 24-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is moving on from Southampton as a free agent.

He spent last season on loan with Doncaster and made 30 appearances for the League One side, chipping in with three goals and eight assists.

Sims rose up through the academy at Southampton and has played 27 times for their first-team.

The ex-England youth international was loaned out for the first time to Reading during the 2018/19 season to get some more experience under his belt.

Read: Portsmouth still the frontrunner to sign Championship man

He then spent time with New York Red Bulls last year and enjoyed his time in the MLS before returning to England.

Doncaster loved having him last term but will not be moving for him again – which could pave the way for Portsmouth or QPR to swoop in.