Crawley Town have announced the arrival of Millwall defender Harry Ransom on a free transfer, via their official website.

Crawley have acted quickly in the transfer market so far with Ransom becoming their second signing already. The former Millwall man joins Jack Payne as a new arrival having joined from National League Eastleigh earlier this week.

21-year-old Ransom will leave the Den following the expiration of his contract at the end of June. He will then make the switch to Crawley, signing officially on the 1st of July.

Although he never made an appearance in the first-team at Millwall he does have first hand experience in a senior set up. He played eight times in the National League in the 2020/21 campaign with Dover Athletic prior to their departure from the league. Ransom scored once during that time.

Upon signing, the centre-back gave an interview to Crawley’s official website, claiming he was ‘delighted’ to have signed and to have signed so early in the proceedings too.

“I’m delighted to be here and really pleased I’ve got it sorted early on in the off season,” he said.

“I know a few of the staff and the gaffer said how important it was that I live locally to the club.”

Reds boss John Yems also commented on the new arrival. He mentioned about Ransom’s character and what sort of impact he will have on the first-team squad going forwards.

“I’ve know Harry for a while,” he said.

“He’s a good lad that will be a fantastic addition to next season’s squad.”

Next season, Ransom will be in direct competition with the likes of Joe McNerney, Tom Dallison, Emmanuel Adebowale, Tony Craig, and Jordan Tunnicliffe. Whilst there could still be new additions between now and the end of the transfer window.