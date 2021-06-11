Hull City’s Callum Jones is ‘close’ to a move to Morecambe, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Morecambe. Close to deal for Calum Jones. Ex Hull. And Stockton new deal on. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2021

The midfielder is more likely to be going out on loan to the newly promoted League One side.

Jones, who is 20 years old, is highly-rated by Hull and signed a new two-and-a-half year contract in January.

He joined the Tigers in 2019 having previously been on the books at Tranmere Rovers, The New Saints, Oswestry Town and Bury.

The Wales youth international made seven appearances for Grant McCann’s side in all competitions last season as they won the League One title.

He could now be heading back into the third tier to go and gain some experience at Morecambe.

The Shrimps have won promotion to that level for the first time in their history and could see him as someone to boost their midfield department for the next campaign.

Thoughts

This would be a good move for Jones and an opportunity to go and play some regular football.

Hull’s recent signing of George Moncur pushes him further down the pecking order and his chances of getting game time in the Championship next term are pretty slim.

He still has a bright future ahead of him at the KCOM Stadium and the chance to go and be a key player for Morecambe is one he should take right now.