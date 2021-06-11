Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes in regards to recruitment, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are gearing up for their first full season with the ex-Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Hull City manager at the helm.

Adkins will be looking to have a squad capable of mounting a promotion push from League One next season.

The Addicks are yet to make a signing this summer but are being patient as they search for the right characters.

Read: Latest update on Jayden Stockley’s situation

Adkins has said: “Recruitment is the biggest thing. I’m not on holiday. I’m available to speak to players all the time, because I understand just how important recruitment is.

“The club are well aware I want the team in place for the start of pre-season. But I have to understand, as well, that agents are trying to get the best deals for their players, because that is how they get paid.

“There is a lot of work going on. I’m new at the football club and the owner is new at the football club. It’s in its infancy, it is fair to say. It’s great to see that he wants to have a big involvement in it.”

He later added: “There are a lot of conversations that go on, in the aspect of recruiting players. The character of the player if very important, as well as the data and athleticism.”

Read: Charlton Athletic striker wants to stay

Charlton have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of the month who are still yet to put pen-to-paper on extensions. These include Ben Amos, Chuks Aneke and Jake Forster-Caskey and developments are expected over the next couple of weeks.

The London club want to be competing at the top end of the division next term and there is no doubt that they will have a busy transfer window ahead.

It has been quiet at the Valley since the end of the season but movement is on the horizon.