Watford’s Isaac Success wants to stay at fight for his place next season, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

Watford have a decision to make on their attacker who was linked with two fellow Championship sides in the January transfer window.

Success, who is 25-years-old, was a target for Huddersfield Town and Derby County this past winger, as per The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (see tweet below).

#WatfordFC transfer update Impact on #LCFC #NUFC Chalobah due to be in squad for #QPR tonight Champ/Euro interest in Success loan (Hudd/Derby/Alaves) but deal not agreed Vydra situation unchanged – Burnley only want sale, not loan & Wood injury reduced chance@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) February 1, 2021

Success ended up staying at Watford for the second half of last season and was part of their side promoted to the Premier League under Xisco Munoz.

He now wants to remain at Vicarage Road and try and force his way into their side in the top flight. He ended up making 10 appearances in all competitions last term.

Success has played for the Hertfordshire outfit since they signed him from Granada in 2016 but he has not quite lived up to the £12.5 million they paid for him.

He was loaned back out to Spain to Malaga a couple of seasons ago and has been linked with a move away on a few occasions in the past.

The Nigeria international still has a couple of years left on his contract and may well stick around.

Derby and Huddersfield were credited with an interest earlier their year but it is yet to be known whether they are still keen.