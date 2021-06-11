Morecambe’s Cole Stockton is poised to sign a new deal, as per a report by Football lnsider.

Morecambe are set to fend off interest from elsewhere to keep hold of their key striker.

Stockton, who is 27 years old, was due to be out of contract at the end of this month but is close to putting pen-to-paper on a fresh deal with the Shrimps.

Football Insider suggest he is snubbing Bradford City to stay with Morecambe. He has also been linked with Fleetwood Town, as per Football League World, and Bolton Wanderers, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, page 61).

Read: Bolton Wanderers eye another left-back as well as Declan John

Stockton scored 15 goals in all competitions for Morecambe last season to help fire them to promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

He started his career at Tranmere Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Prenton Park. He went on to play 119 times for the Whites’ first-team and scored 28 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Southport, Morecambe and Vauxhall Motors as a youngster.

He left Tranmere on a permanent basis for spells at Hearts and Carlisle United before they re-signed him in 2018.

Read: Bradford City want to sign Morecambe midfielder

Stockton has now found a home at Morecambe and their fans will be delighted to see him close to committing his future to them.

Bolton, Bradford and Fleetwood will have to start looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.