Bristol Rovers are keen on Barnsley’s Luke Thomas, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Bristol Rovers want to take the winger on loan for next season.

Thomas, who is 22 years old, is also on the radar of French side AS Nancy – who are managed by his ex-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Ipswich Town and could head out on loan again next term.

Thomas joined Barnsley in 2019 from Derby County and has since made 63 appearances for the Championship side.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order at Oakwell over recent times and his long-term future with the Yorkshire outfit is currently up in the air.

He started his career at Cheltenham Town and was snapped up as a youngster by Derby in 2016. He went on to play twice for the Rams’ first-team.

Thomas was loaned out to non-league side Gloucester City to gain some experience before linking up with Coventry City on loan for the 2018/19 season.

He was a real hit for the Sky Blues and played 44 times for Mark Robins’ side in all competitions which earned him a permanent move to Barnsley.

Bristol Rovers are preparing for life in League Two and landing Thomas on loan would be a great coup for them this summer. There will be competition for his signature though.