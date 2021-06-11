Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is ‘likely to be happy’ to allow first-team duo Djed Spence and Chuba Akpom leave the club this summer, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are looking to overhaul their squad in the transfer window, as Warnock eyes a record-extending ninth promotion of his managerial career.

But first he will want to rid the club of any players who don’t buy into his ethos, and both Djed Spence and Chuba Akpom could be on the chopping block in the coming months.

The duo are interesting a plethora of clubs up and down the country and if a club came calling, Warnock would not stand in the way of a potential sale.

Akpom is on the radar of Millwall, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic, whereas Spence has been linked to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, as well as Tottenham Hotspur in recent windows.

The report states that bids would have to match Middlesbrough’s valuation of the duo, although no figure has been reported at this time.

Spence was a regular starter at right-back under previous Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, but has featured further forwards under Warnock. On the right-hand side of defence, he is in direct competition with the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher, whereas further forwards Middlesbrough are looking to recruit new players.

Similarly, Akpom was used often last season, but only in the absence of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. His poor goalscoring return meant even when fit, Warnock opted for both Duncan Watmore and Yannick Bolasie in the number nine role, despite being more suited to playing out wide.