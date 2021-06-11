QPR are closing in on the signing of Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town, as per a report by TWTD.

QPR appear poised to win the race for the League One midfielder.

Brentford and Blackburn Rovers have been mentioned in TWTD’s latest report as clubs who were also keen on landing him this summer.

However, the Hoops are expected to seal a deal to bring him down to London.

Dozzell, who is 22 years old, was told he could leave Ipswich this summer by their boss Paul Cook which put clubs in the Championship on alert.

He joined the Tractor Boys’ academy at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks of his local side.

He made his first-team debut for Ipswich aged 16 in a Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough back in April 2016.

The midfielder was tipped for a big future at Portman Road but has been unfortunate with injuries so far in his career.

He has still managed to play 93 times for the East Anglia club and seemed to get plenty of game time last season.

Dozzell made 46 appearances last term which is the most he has played in a single campaign so far.

He still has a few years left on his contract at Ipswich but is poised to move on now.

QPR are on the verge of signing the ex-England youth international with Brentford and Blackburn Rovers missing out.