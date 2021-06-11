Swansea City are closing in on the signing of Kyle Joseph from Wigan Athletic, as per a report by Football Insider.

Swansea City are poised to see off plenty of competition from elsewhere to land the youngster.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, has undergone a medical ahead of his move to the Liberty Stadium.

He is out of contract at Wigan at the end of this month and they are losing him despite trying to tie him down on a new deal.

The likes of Newcastle United and Celtic have been mentioned as clubs interested in Football Insider’s latest report.

The Daily Mail also reported Sheffield United were keen in January, whilst Wigan Today said Barnsley had an offer for him rejected this past winter.

Joseph burst into Wigan’s first-team last season and scored five goals in 16 games. He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and will be a decent coup for Swansea.

He joined the Latics’ academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks.

Swansea tend to give their young players a chance under Steve Cooper which may have attracted Joseph to the Welsh side over other potential suitors.

The Swans lost in the Play-Off final to Brentford last month and will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment in the next campaign.