Peterborough United will not be moving for Joe Pigott this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a swoop for the out of contract striker.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, is available on a free transfer after deciding not to sign a new deal with AFC Wimbledon.

He will be weighing up his options and has been linked with a few Championship clubs. Birmingham City and Derby County were said to be keen during the last campaign, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Bristol Live have said that Bristol City are also keeping tabs on him.

Pigott has proven he can score goals in the lower leagues and will be itching to show what he can do at a higher level.

AFC Wimbledon signed him in 2018 and he has since been their key man, firing 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.

Pigott started out at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town as a youngster.

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon snapped him up.

Peterborough are gearing up for life in the Championship next season and are yet to make a signing since sealing their promotion from League One.

However, Pigott is not on their radar which could pave the way for other sides to swoop in.