Portsmouth are still the ‘frontrunner’ to sign Jayden Stockley from Preston North End, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Post.

Portsmouth continue to lead the race to land the Championship striker.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, still has a year left on his contract at Preston but may well be heading out the exit door this summer.

He is not short of interest in League One, with Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United also said to be keen, as per the Lancashire Post earlier this week.

Pompey are currently in the driving seat though and have been given permission to talk to him.

Stockley spent the second-half of last season on loan in the third tier after Preston gave him the green light to join Charlton in the January transfer window.

He impressed with the Addicks and scored eight goals in all competitions. Nigel Adkins’ side are keen to bring him back to the Valley but face strong competition.

Stockley signed for Preston in 2019 and has since managed nine goals in 71 games for them.

Prior to his move to the Lilywhites, he had previously had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Aberdeen and Exeter City.



Portsmouth are expecting a busy summer as Danny Cowley gears up for his first full season in charge at Fratton Park.

Signing Stockley would be a statement of intent by Pompey.