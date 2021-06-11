Erik Alonso had big plans for Derby County before his takeover bid collapsed in May.

He wanted to get the Rams into the Premier League and wanted to sign Cagliari midfielder Gaston Pereiro and Internacional attacker Gabriel Boschilia, according to a report by The Athletic.

However, his takeover at Pride Park eventually collapsed and his plans for the Rams were quashed.

Derby managed to survive in the Championship on the final day of last season and are now gearing up for next term under Wayne Rooney again.

Gaston Pereiro is a player Alonso had on his radar and he currently plays in Serie A for Cagliari.

The Uruguayan international moved to Italy in January 2020 but has struggled for regular game time since his switch there.

He had previously spent five years with PSV and scored 49 goals in 154 games for the Dutch side, helping them win the Eredivisie title twice.

Gabriel Boschilia is another player who could have joined Derby. The Brazilian attacking midfielder joined Internacional last year from AS Monaco.

He started his career at Sao Paulo before moving to Europe to join Monaco in 2015.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit and chipped in with eight goals.

He also had loan spells away at Standard Liege and Nantes before he left France to return to Brazil.

Both Pereiro and Boschilia were potential targets for Alonso had he taken over Derby – but both ships have sailed now.