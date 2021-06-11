Tom Naylor was having a medical at Mansfield Town before Wigan Athletic swooped in, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Wigan. Naylor thing has an interesting twist. Seems he was having a medical at Mansfield when Wigan came in late … 😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 10, 2021

Wigan Athletic are now looking to bring the midfielder to the DW Stadium on a free transfer.

Naylor, who is 29 years old, is available with his contract at Portsmouth expiring at the end of the month.

He started his career at Mansfield and worked under their boss Nigel Clough at Derby County and Burton Albion.

However, their move to bring him back this summer has been hijckaed by Wigan.

Naylor rose up through the academy at Mansfield and was handed his first professional contract in 2009. He went on to play 30 times for their first-team as a youngster before leaving for Derby County.

The midfielder spent three years on the books at Pride Park but was loaned out to Bradford City, Newport County, Grimsby Town and Cambridge United before heading to Burton on a permanent deal.

Naylor helped the Brewers achieve back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship during his time at the club before moving to Portsmouth in 2018.



He has been a key player for Pompey over the past three years but it appears he wants to play back up north now.

Mansfield were close to luring him back to Field Mill in what would have been an impressive coup in League Two.

However, Wigan have swooped in now and want to throw him a League One lifeline.