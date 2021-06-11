Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says all of their soon-to-be out of contract players want to stay, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic have a few players who are due to become free agents at the end of the month.

One of which is striker Chuks Aneke – who was the club’s top scorer last season.

He is wanted by the likes of Coventry City, QPR and Middlesbrough in the Championship, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Yorkshire Live also suggested last month that he is under consideration by Sheffield Wednesday who are preparing for life in League One.

However, Adkins’ latest comments suggest Aneke wants to stay at Charlton. He has said: “We released three [players] and the others I wanted to stay at the football club. They and their agents are in negotiation with Steve Gallen, who is representing our football club in those negotiations and our budget.

“They have all said to me they want to stay, which is a big thing. But the business side of it has got to be done in terms of concluding their contracts.”

He added: “All I can do is tell them I want them to stay – that they have got a place to be if they want to be here.”

Aneke scored 16 goals in all competitions last term so it is no surprise to see other clubs linked with him.

He joined Charlton in 2019 after scoring 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons but initially struggled in his first year at the Valley.

However, he made amends in the last campaign and keeping hold of him for another year at least would be a huge boost for the London club if they can do.